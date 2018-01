Moldovan Cos. Gain Traction In $506M Kazakhstan Award Row

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 11:13 PM EST) -- A Swedish court on Wednesday affirmed a freezing order against $100 million in Kazakh assets as two Moldovan oil and gas investors look to enforce a $506 million arbitral award against the country, a day after a Dutch court lifted a freezing order on $22 billion in Kazakh sovereign fund assets.



The Stockholm District Court affirmed an attachment order granted to investors Anatolie and Gabriel Stati and their companies, Ascom Group SA and Terra Raf Trans Traiding Ltd., with respect to Kazakhstan's shareholdings in 33 Swedish...

