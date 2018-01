ABA, INTA Urge Full Fed. Circ. To Kill USPTO Fee Rule

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association and the International Trademark Association on Tuesday continued to urge the full Federal Circuit to overturn a controversial ruling that patent and trademark applicants who appeal to a district court must pay the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s legal bills, warning it would have “intolerable results.”



In a series of similar amicus briefs, the organizations reiterated INTA's previously expressed arguments that making applicants pay the USPTO's legal fees — no matter who wins — would directly contradict established law. They also warned it...

To view the full article, register now.