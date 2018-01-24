Enrique Iglesias Sues Universal For Streaming Royalties

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (January 24, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- Latin music superstar Enrique Iglesias filed suit Wednesday in Florida federal court against a Universal Music Group division, claiming the record company is shortchanging him on royalties for streaming music.

Iglesias’ suit says Universal International Music BV should be paying him a 50 percent royalty on streamed music but instead is paying him a small fraction of that.

“Because Iglesias ranks among the most-streamed artists, this improper accounting has resulted in a shortfall of millions of dollars,” he said.

Iglesias says he asked Universal to open...
Case Information

Case Title

Iglesias v. Universal International Music, BV, a Dutch Corporation


Case Number

1:18-cv-20283

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Recovery/Enforcement

Judge

James Lawrence King

Date Filed

January 24, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

