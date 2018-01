Md. Court Upholds Pulling Dentist’s License for Drug Use

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:32 PM EST) -- A Maryland appeals court has upheld a state medical board’s revocation of a dentist’s license for chronic cocaine use, rejecting the dentist’s appeal on grounds that drug test results used against him were unreliable and the board overreached its statutory authority.



A three-judge panel of the Court of Special Appeals on Wednesday also noted that the dentist, David Hyde, brought up issues on appeal that were never raised in his administrative hearing before the Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners, thus never establishing a record to...

To view the full article, register now.