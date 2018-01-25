Blank Rome Snags Litigation Partner From Pepper Hamilton

Law360, San Francisco (January 25, 2018, 2:44 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP announced Wednesday that it's hired a Pepper Hamilton LLP litigation partner to handle intellectual property, product liability, securities and business disputes from its Philadelphia office.



Charles Marion has defended companies and individuals in patent infringement, trade secrets and trademark trials, as well as consumer product liability cases and securities class actions. He’s also advised clients facing Americans with Disabilities Act claims over allegedly inaccessible websites. And he’s represented clients in alternative dispute resolution, including domestic and international arbitration.



That experience, as well as...

