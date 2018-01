Golfsmith Ch. 11 Dismissal Gets Judge OK After Asset Sales

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 case of Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. came to an end on Wednesday after a Delaware bankruptcy court granted a joint motion to dismiss the case now that the sports retailer has sold off substantially all of its assets.



In a pair of four-page orders, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein agreed to dismiss the case at the behest of Golfsmith and its creditors, approving a settlement that wrapped up the last few outstanding issues in the case.



"The debtors are authorized to take...

To view the full article, register now.