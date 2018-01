Native American Group Of The Year: Holland & Knight

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 3:59 PM EST) -- Whether drafting tribal constitutions, fighting for millions in funding for Seneca Nation members' medical needs or securing gaming rights for tribes, Holland & Knight LLP was at the forefront of tribal legal battles last year, landing it among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



Given the constitutional implications of defending the rights of Native American tribes, the historic traditions and modern concerns at play, and the basic notions of democracy and fairness that transcend it all, any one case for Holland & Knight's dedicated attorneys can turn into...

