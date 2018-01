Home Sales Startup Opendoor Snags $135M In Funding

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 7:04 PM EST) -- Opendoor Labs Inc., an online startup that buys and sells homes, has received a total of $135 million in financial backing from Fifth Wall Ventures and homebuilder Lennar Corp., the companies said on Wednesday.



The capital injection includes $100 million in debt financing from Lennar and $35 million in equity from Fifth Wall, and the agreement marks the largest strategic technology investment ever made by a real estate company, according to a blog post from Brad Greiwe, co-founder and managing partner for Fifth Wall.



“With this...

