Texas Town Settles Suit Over Chemical Explosion For $10.4M

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- The city of West, Texas, announced Wednesday that it has reached a $10.4 million settlement with the manufacturers and suppliers of ammonium nitrate that the city blamed for contributing to a deadly fertilizer explosion that rocked the small town in 2013.



The city said the settlement includes $6.4 million from CF Industries, $3.9 million from El Dorado Chemical, and $143,000 from Adair Grain, which the city had alleged were negligent in supplying agricultural-grade ammonium nitrate to West Fertilizer and not properly warning about the risks of...

