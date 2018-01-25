Tech Leaders Worry About DOJ Focus On SEP Licensees

By Dave Simpson

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- Apple, Microsoft and other leading technology companies raised concerns to the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division on Wednesday over a possible shift in its enforcement focus away from standard-essential patent holders and onto licensees.

In a letter, the companies responded to comments made by Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim in November at a speech at the University of Southern California, expressing concerns that some of the policy approaches announced in Delrahim’s speech undermine the companies’ fundamental patent licensing obligations.

In his November speech, Delrahim called...
