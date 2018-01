Goodwin To Offer Most Associates Cravath-Scale Bonuses

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP announced in a memo made public Wednesday that the vast majority of its associates would receive year-end bonuses on par with or exceeding the familiar scale established by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, which has remained the standard for several BigLaw firms.



While bonuses are individualized based on performance, more than a quarter of Goodwin associates will receive paydays greater than the standard amount given to their class year, according to the memo written by William J. Weiss, chair of the firm’s Attorney...

