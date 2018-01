What Europe's Coty Decision Means For Companies

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 12:15 PM EST) -- On Dec. 6, 2017, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that suppliers of luxury goods can, under certain circumstances, prohibit their authorized distributors, in the context of a selective distribution system, from selling on a third-party internet platform.[1]



The judgment defines an important line for suppliers of branded goods and online marketplaces, which has been the subject of much controversy recently.[2] In this article we (i) take a brief look at the facts of the case, (ii) summarize the main findings of the ECJ and...

To view the full article, register now.