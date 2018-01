Lyondell Trustee Can’t Recover $300M Payment To PE Mogul

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:49 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday found the trustee of bankrupt Lyondell Chemical Co. can’t claw back $300 million in credit line repayments from private equity mogul Leonard Blavatnik but can bump its breach of contract damages from $8 million to $12 million.



U.S. District Judge Denise Cote upheld a 2017 bankruptcy court decision finding trustee Edward Weisfelner had failed to prove Lyondell was insolvent when it made the payments and that while Blavatnik’s liability for a denying a credit request was limited, there was...

