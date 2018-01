NY AG Hits Brooklyn Car Wash With $1.6M Wage Suit

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:33 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman hit a Brooklyn car wash with a $1.6 million suit in New York state court Thursday alleging it used “every possible means” to deny fair wages to more than 150 workers over the last six years, including keeping a portion of them off the books.



Schneiderman said Flatbush-based Tropical Breeze Car Wash stiffed its largely immigrant workforce on more than $540,000 in wages and benefits through a number of tactics that purportedly included confiscating the workers’ time cards, rounding down...

