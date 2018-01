German Court Backs Watchdog In Asics Restrictions Row

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Germany's competition authority said Thursday that a national court has upheld its finding that sneaker and apparel maker Asics cannot prevent its distributors from listing on price comparison engines, after determining the infringement was so obvious that the case need not be sent on to the European courts.



In a decision handed down on Dec. 12 and published on Jan. 19, the Federal Court of Justice sided with the Bundeskartellamt, finding that prohibitions like the one alleged to have been employed by Asics are illegal if...

To view the full article, register now.