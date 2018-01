S. Korea Fights New US Solar, Washer Tariffs At WTO

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 12:27 PM EST) -- South Korea has launched a swift effort to fight newly minted U.S. safeguard tariffs on solar energy equipment and washing machines, lodging challenges and requests for compensation that the World Trade Organization published on Thursday.



Seoul’s legal salvo came to light just two days after President Donald Trump signed the new safeguards into effect, the most substantial maneuver yet in the administration’s “America first” economic agenda that has made trade enforcement a top priority.



The documents were filed under the terms of the WTO’s Agreement on...

