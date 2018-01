Axing Haitians' Protected Status Was Discriminatory, Suit Says

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- The NAACP lodged a complaint against the U.S. government in Maryland federal court Wednesday claiming a decision to cut off Haitian immigrants from a deportation protection program last year was discriminatory, citing numerous racially charged comments allegedly made by President Donald Trump, including that Haitians “all have AIDS.”



The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People also contended that then-Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke’s stated reasons for rescinding the “temporary protected status” designation in November were “demonstrably spurious,” and ignored overwhelming evidence that Haiti had...

To view the full article, register now.