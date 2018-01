Recent PTAB Decisions Attorneys Should Know

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board in the past few months has severely limited the value of sovereign immunity in reviews at the board and laid out specific parameters for how multiple challenges to the same patent will be evaluated. Here's a look at these and other recent decisions attorneys need to know.



General Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd. v. Canon Kabushiki Kaisha



The PTAB with this September decision used a dispute between General Plastic and Canon over patents for toner supply cartridges to address what has been...

To view the full article, register now.