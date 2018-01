Sentinel Snags $2.6B For A Pair Of New Funds

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- New York-based Sentinel Capital Partners closed two new private equity funds with a total of $2.6 billion in commitments as the company pushes for more investments in lower middle-market companies, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.



Sentinel closed its sixth fund, Sentinel Capital Partners VI LP, at $2.15 billion and tacked on another $460 million with Sentinel Junior Capital I LP, a fund primarily focused on providing mezzanine financing to new Sentinel platform companies. Commitments in the funds originated from a college and university...

To view the full article, register now.