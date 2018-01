Pro Golfer Hit With $4.3M Suit Over Drink Co. Promotion Deals

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:28 PM EST) -- Professional golfer Greg Norman found himself in the crosshairs of a $4.3 million suit launched in Washington federal court Wednesday by drink and supplement company Organo Gold International Inc., which is accusing him of failing to promote the brand and transferring his publicity rights to a third party in violation of a licensing contract.



Organo claims Norman and Norman-controlled company Aussie Rules Marine Services Ltd. sold the rights to the golfer’s name and likeness to third party ABG-Shark LLC even though the licensing agreement between Norman...

To view the full article, register now.