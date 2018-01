New Chief Justice Appointed To Navajo Supreme Court

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation Council voted 17-3 on Wednesday to appoint a new chief justice to the Navajo Nation Supreme Court for a two-year probationary period, leaving the high court with two of its three seats filled.



JoAnn Bitsilly Jayne took the oath of office in Window Rock, Arizona, on Wednesday in the wake of the council’s vote. She joins Associate Justice Eleanor Shirley on the bench at the head of the “largest Indian court system in the United States,” the nation said in a statement....

