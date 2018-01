Ex-Student's Suit Revived Over Defective Cafeteria Table

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 5:45 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Thursday reinstated a former high school student's product liability suit against Virco Manufacturing Corp. after he injured his finger in a cafeteria table locking mechanism, saying the trial court should hold a hearing on the admissibility of the student's expert testimony.



The three-judge panel’s decision handed a victory to former Bordentown Regional High School student Matthew T. Mascari, finding that the Mercer County Superior Court judge presiding over the case should have held a Rule 104 hearing — in which...

