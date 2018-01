Texas Appeals Court Upholds Statoil Win In Retaliation Suit

Law360, Houston (January 25, 2018, 2:34 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday upheld a win for Statoil Gulf Services LLC in a retaliation suit brought by an ex-employee who alleged he had been removed from leadership roles after reporting that another co-worker threatened him, finding that the energy company had presented enough evidence to defeat the claims.



A three-judge First Court of Appeals panel affirmed the March 2016 summary judgment ending Jeff Vanderhurst’s lawsuit that alleged retaliation, constructive discharge and a hostile work environment. Vanderhurst, who had an affair with a coworker...

