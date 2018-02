Buchanan Ingersoll Pulls In Miami Immigration Firm

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC has acquired Miami-based immigration firm Weiss Alden & Polo PA, and has also brought to its Miami office a former Buckner Shifrin Etter Dugan & Bradfute PA attorney who will co-chair its matrimonial and family law practice group, the firm announced.



Weiss Alden's Christine J. Alden and Gina M. Polo have joined the firm as partners, and Stephania Bertoni, also of Weiss Alden, has joined as an associate, Buchanan Ingersoll said in an announcement last week. The firm’s third named partner, Michael...

