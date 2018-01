Ex-Chamber VP To Lead Seyfarth Employment Policy Shop

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 3:02 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP announced Thursday it’s stepping up its employment policy advocacy efforts with the hire of former U.S. Chamber of Commerce employment group head Randel K. Johnson to lead a new Washington, D.C.-based government relations and policy practice.



Johnson stepped down as senior vice president in the Chamber’s labor, immigration and employee benefits group at the end of last year. After two decades spent advocating for business interests in Washington for a trade association, Seyfarth’s newest partner said he was eager to try his hand...

