Unions Slap Mexico With NAFTA Labor Complaint

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 12:15 PM EST) -- As the sixth round of negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement forged ahead in Montreal on Thursday, a pair of powerful union groups hit the Mexican government with a new complaint aiming to head off the implementation of new laws that they claim will flout workers’ rights.



The AFL-CIO filed a complaint Thursday in conjunction with Mexico's National Workers Union over potential legislation in Mexico that could undermine recent labor law improvements. (Getty) The AFL-CIO and Mexico’s National Workers Union filed the complaint, which...

