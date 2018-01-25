Deals Rumor Mill: CBS, Pfizer, Carlyle Group

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 5:48 PM EST) -- Leslie Moonves and Bob Bakish, the top executives for CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc., respectively, have held an “exploratory discussion” concerning a potential merger of the two businesses, Reuters reported on Thursday. According to the report, the boards of directors for both companies have regularly scheduled meetings over the next few weeks, during which they are expected to discuss the potential merger that would create a single entity worth more than $37 billion. Reports earlier this month said that Moonves is open to such a deal,...

