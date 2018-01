Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Must Reconsider Claims In TV Patent

Law360, Los Angeles (January 25, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit remanded a decision upholding some claims in a television signal patent, on Thursday advising the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to consider whether the claims — all of which depended upon two claims that have since been found unpatentable — can survive on their own.



The court had in December decided in a related case that two of the independent claims that had been challenged in CF Crespe LLC’s U.S. Patent No. 7,075,585 were unpatentable, upholding the PTAB’s decision on those portions of...

To view the full article, register now.