Currency Trader Gets 21 Months For Bilking Friends

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 1:42 PM EST) -- A failed foreign currency trader was sentenced to 21 months in prison Thursday by a Manhattan federal judge for stealing from family and friends who thought he was investing on their behalf through his Wright Time Capital Group business.



U.S. District Judge Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ordered defendant Michael Wright to pay back more than $358,000 that was stolen from 10 victims, to serve three years of supervised release and to perform 300 hours of community service.



“That word — 'stolen' — fits here like a...

