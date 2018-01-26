Fla. Mayor Charged After FBI Political Corruption Sting

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 5:35 PM EST) -- A Miami-area mayor was arrested on Thursday on multiple state felony charges stemming from a 2012 FBI sting operation in which Florida state prosecutors say revealed that she had solicited and falsely reported illegal campaign contributions.



Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper, 57, surrendered to Broward County authorities after being charged with felony counts of money laundering, official misconduct and exceeding campaign contribution limits as well as a misdemeanor charge of soliciting contributions in a government building, according to a release from the Broward County State Attorney’s...

To view the full article, register now.