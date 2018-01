Mass. Commission Rethinks Narrowing Workers' Health Plans

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:43 PM EST) -- The commission that administers health insurance for Massachusetts employees and retirees, as well as their dependents and survivors, announced on Thursday that it plans to rethink a recent decision to scale back health plan offerings.



The Group Insurance Commission said it will put forward a motion to reconsider its 8-5 vote on Jan. 18 to narrow the health plan options available to its roughly 442,000 members by eliminating ones from the insurers Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Tufts Health Plan and Fallon Health.



The motion to reconsider...

