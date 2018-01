Feds Pay $2.3M To End Veteran Overdose Death Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 25, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Wednesday closed the books on a medical malpractice case in which the federal government agreed to pay $2.3 million to resolve claims a Veterans Affairs hospital was responsible for a patient’s overdose death.



Following the settlement forged in October that had been awaiting U.S. Department of Justice approval, U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson dismissed the suit brought by Heather Simcakoski accusing medical staff at Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center of negligently giving her husband, Jason Simcakoski, a lethal combination of...

