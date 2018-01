Int'l Track And Field Org OKs Some Russian Competitors

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- A panel from the International Association of Athletics Federations said Thursday it will allow 18 Russian track and field competitors to again compete as neutral athletes in international competition while their country’s athletics federation continues to work its way back from a doping suspension that has continued for more than two years.



The athletes received clearance to compete in IAAF competitions this year after the body’s doping review board found their applications met the “exceptional eligibility criteria” required for neutral athletes. The athletes — four pole...

