Feds Settles Suit Over VA Patient's Spinal Misdiagnosis

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Louisiana veteran has settled his suit against the federal government alleging doctors at a U.S. Department Veterans Affairs hospital and a local emergency room misdiagnosed a spinal condition, which led to ongoing weakness in his lower body that required wheelchair use, according to a court document.



The Louisiana district court noted Wednesday that Hilton Farlough had agreed to settle the suit, which originally asked for $20 million based on his treatment at both Tulane Emergency Department and the SE Louisiana Veterans Healthcare Services hospital, for...

