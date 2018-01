Feds Say Man Used Forgeries, Disguise In $96M Fraud

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in Louisiana on Thursday charged a puported fuel trader with scamming lenders and investors out of $96 million by forging contracts, financial instruments and news articles, even disguising himself as an Orthodox Jewish businessman in a bid to raise capital from New York investors.



David D. deBerardinis, 56, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was charged with wire fraud and attempted bank fraud in an alleged scheme that went as far back as 2008. The government said deBerardinis ran several businesses and held himself out as a...

