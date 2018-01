NY Vows To Fill Consumer Protection Gaps Mulvaney Creates

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- The leader of New York’s top financial regulator on Thursday blasted the new direction at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and said her agency would work to fill any consumer protection gaps that federal regulators create.



Maria T. Vullo, the superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, said in a statement she was disappointed by recent moves at the CFPB under the leadership of Mick Mulvaney that have signaled that the federal consumer finance watchdog would take a different tack in its enforcement and oversight...

To view the full article, register now.