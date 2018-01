Service Members Want Trump's Trans Ban Killed For Good

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 8:10 PM EST) -- Six transgender members of the military who have already won an injunction blocking the president’s ban on transgender service asked a Washington federal judge to strike the rule altogether Thursday, saying the ban is unconstitutional because it discriminates against an oppressed class without reason.



Noting that U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman already said in her December injunction order that President Donald Trump’s reasons for maintaining the ban are “not merely unsupported but ... actually contradicted” by the studies that preceded the military allowing transgender service, the...

