Live-In Innkeeper Can Pursue Wage Case, 4th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 6:11 PM EST) -- A Maryland bed-and-breakfast must face claims it underpaid an innkeeper whose compensation package included both cash and on-site accommodation, the Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying a lower court judge incorrectly concluded that the arrangement complied with federal minimum wage requirements.



In a published ruling, a three-judge panel vacated U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte’s decision to award Eden Park Guest House LLC summary judgment over claims that it failed to properly pay plaintiff Maryam Balbed as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act and state and...

