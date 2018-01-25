Development Co. Nabs $186M In Sale Of 59-Property Portfolio

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:44 PM EST) -- Tennessee-based real estate investment and development company Hutton Co. has closed on the sale of a 59-property portfolio for $185.8 million, the company said Thursday.



The properties are located across 14 states and are net leased to companies such as O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Family Dollar and Dollar General. The proceeds of the sale will be used to invest in properties throughout 2018.



“This is a fantastic achievement for the Hutton team and demonstrates the value we create for our clients, investors and...

To view the full article, register now.