Benchmark Capital Drops Directors Suit Against Ex-Uber CEO

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- A venture capital firm dropped its director-selection suit in Delaware Chancery Court against Uber Technologies Inc. co-founder Travis Kalanick on Thursday after the two sides reportedly reached a deal last week.

Benchmark Capital Partners LP stipulated to the dismissal of its suit seeking Kalanick’s removal from one of three recently added Uber director seats after both sides made a deal to sell $2.3 billion of their Uber shares to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., according to reports in Reuters and other outlets.

Benchmark, one of Uber’s earliest...
