Benchmark Capital Drops Directors Suit Against Ex-Uber CEO
Benchmark Capital Partners LP stipulated to the dismissal of its suit seeking Kalanick’s removal from one of three recently added Uber director seats after both sides made a deal to sell $2.3 billion of their Uber shares to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., according to reports in Reuters and other outlets.
Benchmark, one of Uber’s earliest...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login