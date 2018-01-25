Benchmark Capital Drops Directors Suit Against Ex-Uber CEO

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- A venture capital firm dropped its director-selection suit in Delaware Chancery Court against Uber Technologies Inc. co-founder Travis Kalanick on Thursday after the two sides reportedly reached a deal last week.



Benchmark Capital Partners LP stipulated to the dismissal of its suit seeking Kalanick’s removal from one of three recently added Uber director seats after both sides made a deal to sell $2.3 billion of their Uber shares to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., according to reports in Reuters and other outlets.



Benchmark, one of Uber’s earliest...

To view the full article, register now.