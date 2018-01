Records Law Doesn’t Apply To Pipeline Co., La. Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 2:14 PM EST) -- A Louisiana state judge on Thursday denied a bid by a coalition of activists that requested records from the company building a 163-mile crude oil pipeline in the state, denying the groups' arguments that the public records law applied to a private entity.



According to the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, Judge Michael Caldwell issued a bench ruling during a hearing saying that private corporations are not subject to public records laws. The Louisiana Bucket Brigade was represented by the Center for Constitutional Rights and was joined by...

