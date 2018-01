Ex-TCW Mgr. Says She Was Fired After Reporting Harassment

Law360, Los Angeles (January 25, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- A former top hedge fund manager at TCW Group Inc. filed a $30 million wrongful termination suit against the firm in New York state court on Thursday, claiming she was fired after filing a sexual harassment claim against her supervisor.



Sara Tirschwell’s suit names TCW, CEO David Lippman and Jess Ravich, the group's managing director and head of alternative products who Tirschwell says “repeatedly coerced her into sex.”



Her suit says she was fired from her job supervising a distressed fund for pretextual reasons in mid-December,...

