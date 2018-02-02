Securities Pro Joins Foley & Lardner Auditor Liability Group

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has tapped an experienced securities attorney working in-house at a top-tier accounting firm to join its securities enforcement and litigation practice in Chicago representing auditors in liability cases.



Margaret G. Nelson, who sports more than 15 years of experience with nearly a decade leading enforcement actions for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, joins Foley to represent accounting firms, financial service groups and corporations on auditor liability matters, government enforcement matters, securities litigation and internal investigations.



“I think her background, with a...

