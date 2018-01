Constangy Opens Orange County Office, Adds 7 Attys

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 5:59 PM EST) -- Labor and employment firm Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP has added an office in Orange County, California, while pulling in seven new attorneys, the firm said earlier this week in a release.



Carolyn Sieve, the first partner to join the OC office, comes to Constangy from Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC, where she was a business and employment litigator, the firm announced Jan. 23.



Neil Wasser, chair of the firm’s executive committee, referred to the new office — the firm's 30th in the...

