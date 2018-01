Auto Retailer O’Reilly Cans Minn. Workers’ Age Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:58 PM EST) -- Auto parts retailer O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC exited an age discrimination suit in Minnesota on Thursday when a federal judge rejected two employees’ claims that they were passed over for operations and sales promotions in favor of younger candidates.



U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson said one of the workers, Joe Doyle, never applied for a promotion while the other, Les Weber, could not prove he was refused a promotion due to his age. The company had argued his poor performance in an interview was to...

