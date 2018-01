Takeaways From BlackRock’s 2018 CEO Letter

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 11:01 AM EST) -- “To prosper over time, every company must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society. Companies must benefit all of their stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and the communities in which they operate.”



From the lips of the world’s largest investor, these words have created a shock wave across corporate America. In his 2018 letter to CEOs, “A Sense of Purpose,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also observes that “[s]ociety is demanding that companies … serve a social purpose,”...

To view the full article, register now.