1st Circ. Says Homophobic Slurs Back Gender-Based Claim

Law360, Boston (January 26, 2018, 10:46 PM EST) -- Woman-hating attacks that were often homophobic amounted to gender discrimination for one tormented fire lieutenant forced out of her department, the First Circuit ruled this week in a decision loosely tying sexual orientation to sex discrimination under the Civil Rights Act.



In an opinion written by the second woman ever to sit on the First Circuit, the court admonished city officials in Rhode Island’s capital for brushing off the “repulsive” and “vile” actions of a serial sexual harasser and other employees known to have verbally and...

