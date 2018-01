11th Circ. Won't Rehear Humana Suit Over Medicare Funds

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit won’t review a ruling that said Humana could sue Western Heritage Insurance Co. for double damages over an injury at a Florida condominium, a decision a dissenting judge said could have widespread effects on litigation and the insurance industry.



Most of the court voted against an en banc rehearing of the case, but U.S. Circuit Judge Gerald Bard Tjoflat said Thursday that the matter was wrongly decided and needed to be reheard. A split Eleventh Circuit panel initially decided the case in August...

