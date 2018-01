Kimberly-Clark, Others To Pay $3.9M In Bay Pollution Spat

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- Three current and former property owners in the Port Gardner Bay Area in the state of Washington, including Kimberly-Clark Corp., have said they will cough up about $3.9 million collectively for alleged damages to natural resources, according to a proposed deal filed Thursday.



The federal government, the state of Washington, the Suquamish Tribe and the Tulalip Tribes told a federal judge they have come to terms on a proposed consent decree in their suit saying oil and hazardous substances have been discharged into the area from...

