Zoo Tries To Nix Judge In PETA Suit Over Animal Dwellings

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 2:17 PM EST) -- A Maryland zoo moved Thursday to disqualify the judge in a suit brought by animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals over allegedly substandard conditions for endangered animals, arguing he had conducted independent internet research and expressed concern for animals that called his objectivity into question.



The Tri-State Zoological Park said in a motion that U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis had looked up online reviews of the zoo, which is located in Cumberland, Maryland, and that his comments implied that the reviews...

